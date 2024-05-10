Court stops Rivers Assembly Speaker, 24 others from parading themselves as lawmakers

The Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has restrained 25 members of the state House of Assembly, led by Hon. Martin Amaewhule, from parading themselves as lawmakers.

Justice Charles Wali, in an ex-parte order on Friday, also stopped them from sitting in the assembly auditorium.

The judge equally ordered Governor Siminalayi Fubara not to have any dealings with the sacked lawmakers.

The factional Speaker of the assembly loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Rt. Hon. Victor Jumbo, and two others had dragged the 25 lawmakers before the court seeking an order stopping them from parading themselves as lawmakers of the state assembly.

The two others are Hon. Sokari Goodboy Sokari, and Hon. Orubienimigha Adolphus Timothy.

After listening to the ex-parte motion, marked: PHC/1512/CS/2024 and moved by Sammie A. Somiari (SAN), Justice Wali granted the application.

He issued: “An Order of interim injunction is granted restraining the 1st to 25th defendants from parading and holding out themselves as members of Rivers State House of Assembly and/ or meeting/sitting at the Auditorium of the House of Assembly Quarters located at off Aba Road, Port Harcourt or any other place whatsoever to purport to carry out the legislative business of the Rivers State House of Assembly, their legislative seats having been declared vacant pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

“An Order of interim injunction is hereby made restraining the 26th to 28th Defendants from dealing with, interfacing, accepting any resolutions, bills and/or howsoever interacting with the 1st to 25th Defendants in their purported capacities as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, their legislative seats having been declared vacant with effect from 13th December, 2023 pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

“It is further Ordered that this Order, the Motion on Notice and the writ and other processes in this case be served on the 1st to 25th Defendants/Respondents within seven (7) days from date by substituted means to wit: of pasting at the entrance gate of the Rivers State House of Assembly Legislative Quarters, Off Aba Road, Port Harcourt and for such service to be deemed good and proper.”

The judge then adjourned to May 29, 2024 for the hearing of the Motion on Notice.

Other lawmakers affected by the order are Hon. Dumle Maol, Hon. Major Jack, Hon. Franklin Uchenna Nwabochi, Hon. Christopher Kagbang Ofiks, Hon. Azeru Opara, Hon. Enemi Alabo George, Hon. Granville Tekenari Wellington, Hon. Ngbar Bernard, Hon. John Dominic Iderima, Hon. Queen Uwuma Tony Williams, Hon. Loolo Isaiah Opuende and Hon, Abbey Peter.

Others are Hon. Igwe – Obey Aforii, Hon. Justina Emeji, Hon. Ignatius Onwuka Defendants, Hon. Chimezie Nwankwo, Hon. Lemchi Prince Nyeche, Hon. Barile Nwakoh 20. Hon. Emilia Lucky Amadi, Hon. Nkemjika Ezekwe, Hon. Davios Arnold Oxobiriari, Hon. Nwankwo Sylvanus, Hon. Gerald Oforii and Hon. Wami Solomon.