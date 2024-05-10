We’re not afraid to enforce our environmental laws — Lagos

The Lagos State Government has restated clear terms its commitment to enforce the state environmental laws to the benefit of the greater majority of residents.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, stated this on a television programme.

Wahab, who appeared on an Arise TV breakfast programme: “The Morning Show,” on Saturday, was reacting to the content of a viral video and developments concerning removal of structures on drainage setbacks in the state.

According to him: “No matter the superstructure/beautiful building people build, if there are no laws and regulations, it becomes a Hobbesian State, where life is short, brutish and nasty.”

He restated that the recent removal of structures on the alignment of Odo Iya Alaro river in Mende Village, Soluyi, Ifako, Arowojobe, under System 1, though painful, was based on the overriding public interest.

He explained that contravention notices had been served on the property owners as far back as 2021 with different levels of consultation taking place between the state and property owners and the representative of the area in the state Assembly with the last one held last November.

He said the property developer and the executives of the residents association of the estate met with the state government several times but failed to relate the outcomes of such meetings to their members.

Wahab said governance is not a tea party, but about taking very painful decisions, which will ultimately benefit the majority, urging cynics to wait till 2027 for politicking as now is time for governance.

He explained that the System 1 drainage channel midstream (Odo Iya Alaro), which cut across Ogudu, Ojota, Ifako, Gbagada, Maryland and Ojota, was with a setback of 140 metres that has now been reduced to 100 meters by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to reduce collateral damages.

He stressed that the original dimension was 140 meters for the setback but the State government has decided to put a human face to the enforcement process by moving 60 metres to Ogudu/Maryland section and 40 metres to Ogudu/Odo Iyaloro section, which now makes it 100 metres.

He explained his team didn’t just sit back in the office but came out and had saved about eight houses at Arowojobe based on the reviewed setback and humanitarian consideration for the property owners.

He said the bridge being constructed by Julius Berger across Maryland to Opebi will affect all the contravening buildings if not removed and will also cause major flooding.

According to Wahab: “The will of justice may be slow, but it will surely grind to a halt.

“The era of the people being brazen without consequences is one of the reasons for our underdevelopment.

“You can be a very good architect but when it comes to urban planning, environmental issues, it is a different gamut of discussion.”

Wahab said most times developers get approvals but build beyond the approved limits and this was the case of Mende.

“They got approval for like 28 units and built 38 units.

“The facts are there to be verified.

“When you are given authority to build five and you build 10, illegality cannot be on legality.

“It won’t stand because it is a foundation we need to be careful about.

“All the letters and correspondence from the government being displayed in the public space shows that there was a rider that: You must keep to this terms of the approval.

“Which means it was provisional.

“For the Mende Villa, we found out that they exceeded the drainage approval they were given.”

Wahab warned that climate change is real and that it is the duty of every responsible government to build resilient infrastructure to protect the people as Lagos State is doing.

He cited the sad example of Kenya where the ravages of flooding and climate change has led to the loss of over 250 lives at the last count, saying failure to act precisely may precipitate disaster when it rains.

He said: “An illegality cannot become a legality overnight because you have been there for several years.

“You can pay your ground rent on an illegal structure but that does and will never make it right.”

Speaking on possible compensations for some of the property owners, Wahab affirmed that each request will be considered on its own merit, which is at the discretion of the Governor based on the recommendations of the State Executive Council.

He said: “Compensation is not a right for properties on drainage setbacks.

“As a state, I know how much the government has given out to the residents of Ilasan, Jakande.

“I won’t mention figures, but over 2000 people have been compensated.

“Squatters and not allottees are given money to get where to relocate to.

“That is a government that has shown empathy.”