Go supernatural in hard times, by Enobong Etteh

“And the LORD shall guide thee continually, and satisfy thy soul in drought, and make fat thy bones: and thou shalt be like a watered garden, and like a spring of water, whose waters fail not.” — Isaiah 58:11 KJV

Supernatural simply means what is superior to the natural. Divine laws are superior to natural laws.

To rise above hard and tough times, you must deploy superior laws, forces and methods to supersede the natural or normal. Below are six super things to expect when God is allowed into your space.

1). Expect continual spiritual guidance. God will lead you to green pastures and still waters.

2). Expect satisfaction in times of drought.

3). Expect to draw spiritual strength from on high for your business like one with firm muscles and fat bones.

4). Expect your life and business to flourish like a palm tree, watered garden and a spring of water whose water supply fails not.

5). Expect business breakthrough and provision in a supernatural dimension. The anointing that caused Peter to catch superabundant fishes including money-bearing fish (Matthew 17:27) is still at work to give you supernatural business breakthrough. Your breakthroughs will defy all odds.

6). Businesses will experience supernatural reactivation in hard times. The scent of water in Job 14:7-9 represents the anointing in the marketplace and the workplace. By the anointing, what is cut down, old or dead, will bounce back to life again.

Also Read:

How do I start up a business and run it successfully in hard times?

Deploy the Kingdom POWER principles to wit:

1). Pray for divine direction.

2). Organise your plan.

3). Wisdom is the principal. Go for wisdom about your plan.

4). Execute your plan.

5). Review your performance regularly

ENGAGE THE SUPERIOR TO OVERRUN THE NATURAL. Those who acknowledge God as the source of their strength will enjoy divine back up.

. Bishop Etteh is of Salem Int’l Christian Centre, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria and can be reached via judahchambers2@gmail.com.