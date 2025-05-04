2025 Hajj: AHMSP reacts to seat racketeering allegation

The Association of Hajj Media Support Professionals has described as unfortunate and distracting the misleading allegation of racketeering in the selection of ad hoc members for 2025 Hajj exercise levelled against the leadership of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

This was contained in a rebuttal signed by the AHMSP National Coordinator, Ibrahim Abubakar Nagarta, and issued on Saturday.

Nagarta replied that the publication by an online newspaper was ridiculous and unfortunate, especially at this time when preparations to commence inbound airlift of pilgrims are on top gear.

The AHMSP Coordinator declared that the idle and unwarranted allegations did not come as a surprise to the association, knowing fully well the habitual and sensational reportage style of the online newspaper.

The reply reads in part: “The online newspaper is gradually losing popularity and credibility among its few readers as a result of its armchair journalism panache and manner which restricts it (Daily Nigeria) from digging deep to unearth the truth about any sensitive issue that requires balance, fairness and accuracy as demanded by modus operandi of civilised journalism, prior to publication for public consumption.

“To start with, the newspaper alleged that the 300 ad hoc members for the National Medical Team, which the National Hajj Commission intends to recruit to cater for over 50,000 Nigerian pilgrims, is excessive.”

Nagarta added that the piece, without substance, is a laughable vilification attempt, surprisingly going further to cite an example with the top 10 countries according to the writer which have the highest number of pilgrims, pointing out that even such countries did not recruit the large number of health personnels as Nigeria did.

“However, the writer failed to enumerate those countries by name and the figure of pilgrims they have for those who may wish to dig further, in order to substantiate his argument for public confidence” Nagarta challenged.

The statement reads further: “Now, let’s examine at this point the number of Nigerian pilgrims for the 2025 Hajj exercise vis-a-vis the number of health professionals to provide health services to them. By reasonable assumption, there are over 50,000 pilgrims for the 2025 Hajj exercise from Nigeria and 300 health workers expectedly to be engaged, which many keen observers opined as grossly inadequate considering the requirement for international health standard as being advocated by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“Therefore, if one critically analyses, he or she will find out that on the average, every single health personnel will have 167 pilgrims to take care for, then how can anyone, sound-minded individual or group with genuine human concern and feelings dare criticise NAHCON for attempting to be considerate and proactive about the health wellbeing of Nigerian pilgrims.

“On the final note, therefore, the Association of Hajj Media Support Professionals is calling on the National Hajj commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to remain focused and disregard any move and attempt by sponsored agents of doom to distract it from discharging the good work it has been doing for the overall success of the forthcoming hajj exercise.

“The Association of Hajj Media Support Professionals underscores the need for accuracy, balance, and objectivity among media practitioners while discharging their duties as professionals in order to earn public trust and confidence.”

