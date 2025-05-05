INEC yet to set date for CVR resumption — Official

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that no date has been set for the resumption of Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

The commission also clarified that there is no schedule for the transfer and replacement of lost Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) at this time.

This clarification was made by Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, via the commission’s official X account on Sunday.

Also Read

Oyekanmi also urged the public to disregard fake, anonymous statements circulating online claiming that the services would resume on May 27.

He emphasised that the commission would make an official announcement about the resumption date through its verified channels at the appropriate time.

Post Views: 16