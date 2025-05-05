Senate resumes, mulls Rivers crisis reconciliation, tax reform bills

As scheduled, the National Assembly will resume plenary on Tuesday, 6th May 2025 to continue with the pursuit of the mandate of the electorate.

As the Senate resumes plenary, it has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the Executive to resolve lingering socio-political tensions across the country, including the ongoing crisis in Rivers State.

The Senate aims to foster reconciliation among key stakeholders by addressing the root causes of these conflicts in the interest of national stability and development.

In a statement released Monday, Senate Leader Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) outlined the Senate’s immediate priorities, starting with the further consideration and possible passage of the Tax Reform Bills, 2024.

He emphasised the importance of reforming Nigeria’s tax regime to boost national revenue and enable all tiers of government to effectively implement developmental projects and deliver democratic dividends.

“First on our agenda is the further consideration of the Tax Reform Bills, 2024. Its passage has become imperative to reform the country’s tax regime and shore up the revenue of the federation,” Bamidele stated.

Touching on national security, Bamidele noted the Senate’s concern over the resurgence of insecurity in states such as Benue, Borno, Katsina, and Plateau.

He stressed that the Senate would intensify engagement with security agencies and develop stronger mechanisms for managing national security and ending terrorism.

“As the foremost democratic institution, we are committed to putting an end to all acts of terrorism across the federation.”

On recent presidential appointments, including the nomination of Bayo Ojulari as Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and the management team of the South-South Development Commission, Bamidele confirmed that the Senate would screen nominees requiring its approval.

He also provided updates on the ongoing constitution review process, led by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau I. Jubrin, stating that the committee would accelerate its work to strengthen the federal structure.

Additionally, the Senate will begin the review of the Electoral Act, 2022, with the goal of improving transparency and credibility in Nigeria’s electoral processes.

Bamidele concluded by highlighting the urgency of several pending bills covering key sectors of the economy and encouraging Senate committees to hold public hearings to promote citizen engagement in lawmaking.

“We must consider these bills expeditiously and provide platforms for the public to contribute meaningfully to our legislative processes.”

The review of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) is going on steady. Now that we have resumed, the Constitution Review Committee chaired by Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jubrin will speed up the review process with a view to strengthening our federal structure in the interest of all. Likewise, the Senate will kick-start the review of the Electoral Act, 2022 for the conduct of a more credible and transparent election.

“Finally, we have bills of strategic national interest that are pending before the Senate on different sectors of the economy. There is an urgent need to consider those bills and ensure their passage expeditiously. We will also encourage our special and standing committees to put in place public hearings that will give us the opportunity to engage with the electorate on various aspects of law-making and give their own inputs.

