Shimite Bello: Tribute and call to action, by Tari Oba

The world mourns the tragic and untimely death of Chief Shimite Bello, a remarkable leader, and beacon of light for thousands. Her legacy as a champion of innovation, youth empowerment, and girl-child advocacy will be deeply missed. As Special Adviser to the Governor, she spearheaded initiatives like “Sabi-ficate,” a movement that empowered youths with practical skills and transformed lives.

We’re shocked and deeply saddened by her untimely demise, given her youthful energy, passion for life, and dedication to public service.

We demand a thorough, independent, and unbiased investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death, ensuring that justice is served and her memory is honoured.

However, we’re gravely concerned about the handling of the case, particularly:

– The suspect, allegedly involved in her death, has been seen returning to their shared residence, raising serious concerns about potential evidence tampering and compromise of the investigation.

– The family of the deceased has reportedly received threats, creating a climate of fear, intimidation, and anxiety.

– The suspect has been issuing public statements amidst the investigation, which could potentially influence public opinion, compromise the integrity of the investigation, and undermine the pursuit of justice.

– Furthermore, the suspect’s claim that the investigation is completed and he is vindicated is highly suspicious, premature, and potentially damaging to the investigation’s credibility.

Also Read

We urgently call upon:

– The Delta State Governor to intervene and ensure a transparent investigation.

– The Commissioner for Women Affairs, Delta State, to prioritise the rights and dignity of women.

– The Minister of Women Affairs to support the pursuit of justice.

– Senator Oluremi Tinubu, First Lady of Nigeria, to lend her voice to the call for justice.

– FIDA Nigeria (The International Federation of Women Lawyers) to utilise their expertise in advocating for women’s rights and ensuring justice is served.

Specifically, we demand:

– Immediate relocation of the suspect from the shared residence to prevent evidence tampering.

– Enhanced security for the family of the deceased to protect them from further harassment and intimidation.

– Restraint from public commentary by the suspect and his representatives to maintain the integrity of the investigation.

– A thorough and transparent investigation with regular updates to the public, given the high-profile nature of the case and the public’s interest in ensuring justice.

We extend our deepest condolences to her family, loved ones, the Delta State Government, PDP women nationwide, Nigerian women, and all who have had a reason to interact with this beautiful soul. May Shimite’s soul rest in peace, and may African women be saved from the scourge of femicide.

. Hon Oba was a Peoples Democratic Party aspirant for the 2023 general election.

Post Views: 7