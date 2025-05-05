Grader crushes mother, child to death in Ondo 

A grader belonging to Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State has crushed a mother and her child to death in Ute community.

It was gathered that the grader, which was working on a road project in the town suffered brake failure, leading to the incident.

DSP Olushola Ayanlade, spokesperson of the Police Command in Ondo State, who confirmed the incident to newsmen on Monday in Akure, said they had commenced investigations.

“The incident is true. We have commenced investigation,” Ayanlade said.

Clement Ojo, Chairman of Ose Local Government, also confirmed the incident in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Akure.

Ojo said the council had launched a probe into the mechanical faults that led to the crash and would take measures to prevent such incidents.

Also Read:

“The tragic accident occurred as a result of brake failure in a grader owned by the local government and deployed for road rehabilitation under our rural development programme.

“This incident has brought great pain to all of us.

“What was intended as a noble effort to improve access and infrastructure within the community has now become a moment of intense grief.

“This is a loss that touches us all, not just as a government, but as members of one human family.

“A hardworking mother and her innocent child set out to the farm like any other day, only to have their lives cut short in the most heartbreaking way.

“No words can adequately express the sadness and regret we feel as a government and as a people,” he said.

Post Views: 2