I have zero regrets having my twins via surrogacy — Chimamanda

In an unforgettable evening of vulnerability and power, celebrated author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie graced the stage at WithChude Live, delivering heartfelt truths about her life, creativity, and surrogacy motherhood in a conversation that moved the audience to cheers and reflection.

From the moment she stepped on stage with the host, Adichie had the audience with her, describing the experience as deeply personal.

She said: “It’s lovely to be here because I am at home.”

In a moment of candour, she challenged assumptions around success, particularly for creatives: “People think that if you were successful once, you are sure that you will always be successful and that’s not true especially for creatives.”

She also opened up about the uncertainties that come with publishing her work.

Reflecting on: “Americanah,” she revealed: “I’m sure about what I want to write, but not sure about how people will receive it.

“I thought people would hate ‘Americanah’ and react negatively, and it’s a cherry on top to get a good reception for my books.”

Adichie added that she felt the same uncertainty when publishing her most recent book: “Dream Count.”

She said: “I wasn’t also sure of the reception for ‘Dream Count’ as it was my first book as a person who has children, and I am so grateful for everything.”

Host Chude Jideonwo responded with warmth.

“We are so grateful that you are able to come out with this book,” he said, a sentiment echoed by a loud cheer from the audience.

Perhaps the most moving part of the night was when Adichie addressed her personal journey with surrogacy.

“There is no way I am going to lie and claim a baby that I did not birth myself, and I think it’s wrong,” she stated, speaking with her signature honesty.

When asked why she chose to speak up, she said: “I want more women to feel less ashamed of talking about reaching motherhood through non-traditional means, especially in a judgmental society.”

Adichie affirmed her peace and pride in the decision, adding: “I have zero regret about surrogacy.

“My children are my precious gift.”

