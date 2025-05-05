Erotic Monday Night: How myths make demand for sex higher, by Tiwa Says

Not many people will agree with me, but sex doesn’t have to cost a thing. I know that’s a controversial statement, but it is true nevertheless. I think the power of sex lies in the secrecy and hypocrisy surrounding it.

Let me start by saying that sex is a normal human need. Like the need for food, drink, and shelter. So I wonder why we like to deny our needs and crucify people who are simply attending to their needs. Why should sex be conditional if not for the purpose of control?

Secondly we have somehow associated sex with love. So it gets really complicated. Like I said, sex is a need, so you don’t have to love someone to indulge in it with them. But because of upbringing and religious faith, a lot of people have the mindset that you should keep your “body” for only one person.

If you’re lucky you end up with your “sex mate”, someone who has the same appetite for sex as you, but if you’re unlucky, you end up being miserable for life. Don’t get me wrong. I’m not advocating for a wayward lifestyle. I just feel that people should be allowed to choose and do what makes them happy.

Sometimes we make it seem like sex is one of the greatest sins and an abomination, but trust me, most people who speak against sex indulge in it in secret. And that is why it has become a commodity. People hide behind the shadows of the night to go and indulge in sex. I don’t judge. Like I said, it’s a natural need. So let’s stop the propaganda. It’s only making the demands for sex higher.

Life will be so much easier if we focus on the important things than on “who slept with who”. At the end of the day, everyone is entitled to their own opinion and lifestyle.

Rotimi and I had been having some issues lately. He was becoming possessive and I wasn’t one to be possessed. Still, I couldn’t resist our sex sessions. So I invited him over.

We wasted no time on preambles. As soon as he entered, he lifted me up and carried me to the bedroom. He laid me on the bed naked and began to feast on me. He oiled my entire body and began to massage my breasts, grabbing one after the other.

Then he slipped two fingers into my pussy. In a slow rhythm, he moved in and out. I moaned, revelling in the pleasure.

While I was still moaning and moving my hips, he changed position. He laid on top of me in the 69 position. We licked and sucked each other, moaning all the way.

I felt him fuck me with his tongue and I’m sure he got some of my juice in his mouth. I sucked his dick and licked his ass hole. He started to vibrate and I licked him even more. I could feel his juice on my chest.

I turned him over. I got on top of him and rode him, reverse cowgirl style. My bum bounced as I went in and out. I twisted and grinded my ass, my clitoris rubbing on his dick. It was a sweet experience. After a few more thrusts, I gave in and came.

He held my waist and guided me in and out faster till he came. He let out a loud groan. That was just starters, the real play was yet to begin. We were at it all night.

