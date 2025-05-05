Step-by-step guide on how to check 2025 UTME results

The statistical analysis of the 2025 UTME result was released by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Monday.

The analysis indicated that only 420,415 out of 1,955,069 overall candidates scored above 200 in the 2025 edition of the UTME.

While 4756 candidates scored above 320, 7658 candidates scored between 300 and 319.

In the statement accompanying the data, JAMB said “40,247 underage candidates were permitted to demonstrate their exceptional abilities.

“However, only 467 of these candidates (1.16%) achieved scores that meet the threshold for exceptional ability as defined for the UTME, with their performance in the subsequent three stages still pending.”

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to check UTME results:

Step 1: Visit the JAMB Result Portal

Go to the official JAMB result-checking portal.

Step 2: Enter Your Details

Input the phone number used during registration or your registration number.

Step 3: Click on “Check My Results”

Your JAMB result will be displayed instantly. You can screenshot or print it for future reference.

How to Check UTME Results via SMS

Step 1: Send a Message to 55019

Using the phone number linked to your JAMB registration, send UTMERESULT to 55019. Make sure you have at least ₦50 airtime.

Step 2: Receive Your JAMB Score

JAMB will send your result as an SMS in a few minutes. If you don’t get a response, try again later.

After you receive your result, you’ll need to log into the JAMB portal to print your result.

Common Issues When Checking UTME Results

“Result Not Available” Message

Your result may still be processing. Try again later.

“Result Withheld” Message

Your result has been withheld by JAMB.

Incorrect Phone Number

Only the phone number used during JAMB registration can receive results via SMS.

Network Issues

If you experience delays, check your internet connection or SMS balance before trying again.

What to Do After You Check JAMB Results

After seeing your results, here’s what you should do next:

Compare your score with the cut-off marks for your chosen university/polytechnic.

If you meet the required score, prepare for post-UTME screening or admission processes.

If your score is lower than expected, consider options like a change of institution or course.

Also, consider admission pathways like Miva Open University, where you do not require JAMB UTME to gain admission.

How to Print Your UTME Result Slip

Some schools require an official JAMB result slip for admission processing. Here’s how to get it:

Visit the JAMB e-facility portal.

Log in with your email and password.

Select “Print Result Slip”, make the required payment, and download your slip.

How to Check JAMB Admission Status

After checking your results, you should also monitor your admission status:

Go to JAMB CAPS.

Click on “Check Admission Status” and follow the instructions.

Accept or reject the offer once your school grants you admission.

