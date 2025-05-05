Ruby Reflection: Celebrating 40 years of love, ministry, and marital impact, by Ayomide Erhabor 

On Sunday, May 4, 2025, the Luxury Events Center in Ikeja, Lagos, was aglow with joy and gratitude as family, friends, and well-wishers gathered to celebrate the 40th wedding anniversary of Pastor Leke and Pastor Mrs. Oyeboade Akinola. The event, aptly themed “Ruby Reflection,” honored not only their enduring marital union but also their profound impact on countless marriages through their ministry.

Over the past four decades, Pastor Leke and Pastor Mrs. Oyeboade Akinola have served as pillars of support and guidance for many couples. Their weekly marriage clinic, Leave to Cleave, has played a vital role in providing biblical counsel and practical wisdom to strengthen marital bonds. The clinic emphasizes the principle of leaving one’s family to cleave to one’s spouse, fostering unity and intentional growth in marriage.

The celebration was graced by notable figures such as Evangelist Mike and Gloria Bamiloye of Mount Zion Faith Ministries, Bishop and Mrs. Adegbite, Pastor and Mrs. Adewale, and Bishop and Mrs. Olaleye. Attendees shared heartfelt testimonies of how the Akinolas’ counsel and presence had salvaged struggling marriages, restored peace in homes, and inspired long-lasting transformation.

A major highlight of the day was the unveiling of Pastor Mrs. Oyeboade Akinola’s new book titled Help! My Marriage Is Failing. The book, reviewed by Mr. Babatunde Ale, explores seven powerful chapters offering biblical insight and personal experience on:

Avoiding the dangers of third-party interference

Learning to pray and read God’s Word together

Copies were generously given free to visiting couples, and many attendees purchased the book with heartfelt support.

The event featured a memorable cake-cutting ceremony, first by Pastor Leke and Pastor Mrs. Oyeboade Akinola, followed by their immediate and extended family. In a moving moment, couples they had previously counseled also joined in the celebration, visually representing the lasting legacy of their ministry.

“Ruby Reflection” was not just a celebration of the past 40 years, but a bold reaffirmation of the couple’s enduring commitment to building godly marriages. Through Leave to Cleave, their personal testimony, and now this impactful book, Pastor Leke and Pastor Oyeboade Akinola continue to shape generations of couples anchored in faith, love, and purpose.

