2025 Hajj: NAHCON Chair inaugurates Security Committee, calls for dedication 

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman, has inaugurated the Central Security Committee for the 2025 Hajj operations, charging members to discharge their duties with utmost dedication and integrity.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mariam Zubair Abubakar of the NAHCON’s Public Affairs unit, on Monday.

The 21-member committee was constituted to enhance Nigerian pilgrims’ safety, security, and general welfare throughout the Hajj exercise, both onshore and offshore.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held in Abuja, on Monday, Prof Usman, urged members of the committee to fear Allah in their responsibilities as custodians of the welfare of the guests of Allah, stating, “Try your best to do your best in taking care of the Nigerian pilgrims.”

He offered prayers for divine guidance and expressed confidence that the committee will fulfill its mandate effectively.

Also addressing the members, the Commissioner for Policy, Personnel Management, Research, Statistics, Information and Library Services (PRSILS), Prof Abubakar Abubakar Yagawal, reminded them of the enormous responsibility placed upon them, emphasizing the importance of their roles, not only in protecting the pilgrims but also in preserving the international image of Nigeria.

Also Read:

He charged them to ensure that their duties are carried out with excellence and professionalism.

NAHCON’s Secretary, Alhaji Muhammad Mustapha Ali, read out the terms of reference, which include: Gathering intelligence on activities of pilgrims and officials of State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards/Agencies/Commissions (SMPWB/A/C) during onshore and offshore operations to detect and prevent illegal activities such as drug and human trafficking, money laundering, and smuggling of contraband; timely detection and reporting of corrupt practices by pilgrim managers at various Hajj camps and departure centers; preventing security breaches through proactive collaboration with security agencies and relevant state boards; conducting regular surveys among pilgrims on key welfare services feeding, accommodation, transportation, BTA payment to ensure compliance with the 2025 Hajj guidelines; submitting periodic Situation Reports (SITREPs) and comprehensive post-operation reports; addressing any additional matters that will enhance the safety and welfare of Nigerian pilgrims.

In his closing remarks, the Chairman of the Central Security Committee, Ambassador Ahmad Muhammad Mungono, assured the Commission and the public that the committee will prioritize the safety and security of pilgrims.

He affirmed that credible individuals have been selected from various agencies and that the committee will work closely with relevant stakeholders to prevent any activity that could undermine the Hajj operations, pledging that the committee will compile detailed reports and submit them to NAHCON upon the conclusion of the exercise.

The inauguration of the committee underscores NAHCON’s commitment to a safe, secure, and corruption-free Hajj for all Nigerian pilgrims.

Post Views: 7