UN partners Penpushing Media to mark World Press Freedom Day

The United Nations Information Centre has collaborated with Penpushing Media to organize a virtual discussion on the theme, “Reporting in the Brave New World – The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media.”

The statement by the UNIC said the virtual discussion programme, scheduled for Tuesday, May 6, 2025, from 2pm will be attended by journalists from both print and electronic media and other practitioners.

The discussants include Sir Eddy Aina, a member of the editorial board of Penpushing Media and former Director, National Broadcasting Commission; Amina Yuguda, the Group Head Documentaries and Features at the Media Trust Group, the publishers of Daily Trust newspapers, with vast experience in media education and journalism, including at the British Broadcasting Corporation; and Dr. Ganiyat Tijani-Adenle, Senior Lecturer at the Department of Journalism, Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, Lagos State University, Ojo.

The Director, United Nations Information Centre (UNIC), Ronald Kayanja speaking on the programme, explained that World Press Freedom Day was a reminder to governments of the need to respect their commitment to press freedom,

He added that it is also a day of reflection among media professionals about issues of press freedom, professional ethics and safety of journalists, and on this year’s theme, he pointed out that artificial intelligence has the capacity to be used for public good.

“Artificial Intelligence has the capacity to be used for public good and it could also be weaponized and used for deception and falsehood. Journalists need to deepen their knowledge of AI tools and use them to advance journalism for public good’, Kayanja emphasised

Also Read:

Meanwhile, Founder of Penpushing Media, Prince Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji, said the partnership with United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) has always been strategic especially in advancing ethical journalism that focuses on solutions to development challenges, and urged all journalists, media workers and other stakeholders to join the virtual discussion.

Post Views: 14