Insurgency: Governor advocates instituted reward system for galant security officers

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has called on the Nigerian military authorities and other security outfits in Nigeria to institute a reward system as a means of further advancing the fight against insecurity in the country.

Nwifuru maintained that established incentives and other rewards to officers and men of the forces who excel in their peace and security assignments would boost their morale and further insure their resolve to decimate insurgents and other criminal elements threatening the nation’s sovereignty.

The Governor made the request Monday when he received in his office students of the Senior Course 47 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, led by Commodore Abdulhakeem Olushina Ojebode in Abakaliki.

Advocating state indigenous policing system as germane for effective security keeping especially in the grassroots, Governor Nwifuru stated that Ebonyi, beyond politics and sentiments, was one of the most peaceful and secure states in Nigeria, adding that the state under his watch has taken a more kinetic approach to security issues by harnessing local content.

Also Read:

He said: “Instituting a reward system for gallant security personnel will further strengthen the security architecture in Nigeria because it will enhance commitment and boost morale of personnel.

“Rewarding system can help the security of this country to grow because if you send me to go and confront ardent criminals with sophisticated weapons, it means putting my life on the line.

“At the end of the day, there should be something significant to show that I am appreciated, and that my dependants can be sustained if the mission goes awry.

“Most often, it is the big bosses that take the glory.

“Rewarding system works wonders everywhere, and we need to integrate that in our security architecture in this country.”

Appreciating Nigeria’s security forces for their efforts in containing the present challenging security situation in the country, Nwifuru cautioned certain separatist groups against the use of violence as a methodology for agitation and reconciliation.

Stating their mission, Ojebode said they were in Ebonyi to conduct an environmental study tour of the state as part of requirements for the course.

Extending the compliments of the Commandant, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Nigeria, Air Vice Marshall Hassan Idris Alhaji, to the Governor, he described Ebonyi as one of the states making tremendous inroads in bringing dividends of democracy to the people.

Remarking on the theme of their study: “Harnessing grassroots intelligence for internal security”, he said the students gained deep insight because of the noticeable efforts of the State government in driving internal security in the state.

Ojebode, also the Director, Department of maritime warfare, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, appreciated Ebonyi State Government for its hospitality to the students describing it as a symbol of the Governor’s compassion and love for people.

Among the team members were an Ebonyi indigene, Lieutenant Commander C. N Nwuzor and foreign students from the Gambia, Ghana, Botswana and Togo.

Eight other states to be visited by the students are Abia, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Delta, Imo, Kebbi, Kwara and Rivers.

Post Views: 1