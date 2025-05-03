National Junior Championship: Ikoyi Club holds reception for victorious swimming team

The management of the Ikoyi Club 1938 has staged a reception for the junior swimming team of the club after a recent success in the National Aquatics Federation Junior Championships held in Abuja.

The success of the team in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja has thrown the chieftains of the elite club into ecstatic mood.

At the event, the junior swimmers of the club, led by the Vice Chairman of the Swimming Section, Trish Okereke, emerged overall first in a competition attended by five states and seven clubs.

The states are Lagos, Delta, Anambra, Kano, and the FCT.

A total of 20 swimmers represented Ikoyi Club and the squad won 36 gold, 20 silver, and 17 bronze medals from 67 events to emerge overall first.

In addition, five members of the team won the best swimmers for their age categories.

The swimmers that won the individual awards are Joshua Okereke ( 9-10 boys), Oluwadara Akanbi (9-10 girls), Jaden Owen (11-12 boys), Imran Adenusi (13-14 boys), and Nesomachi Nwizu (13-14 girls).

The Club Chairman, Akinwunmi Akintola, and the General Committee of Ikoyi Club 1938 received the victorious team at the Swimming Section of the club during the week.

The Chairman of the Swimming Section, Akinbulejo Onabolu, expressed delight over the development.

Onabolu said: “I am delighted over the exceptional performance of our squad at the recently concluded national event in Abuja.

“The results were a testimony of the talents of our team and dedication of the club.

“Their remarkable achievements place Ikoyi Club firmly at the forefront of junior swimming excellence in Nigeria.

“This victory is a proud moment for us all, and I am grateful for the General Committee’s continuous support.

“Together, we are charting a new course for swimming and youth sports at Ikoyi Club 1938.”

