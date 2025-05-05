Scavengers, beggars get date in suit against Wike

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, adjourned a suit filed by some vulnerable FCT residents, including scavengers, beggars, petty traders, among others, against the Minister, Nyesom Wike, until May 29 for hearing.

Justice James Omotosho adjourned the matter after Adamu Mahmood, who appeared for the plaintiff, sought an extension of time to file a further affidavit in response to a counter affidavit served on him.

The aggrieved residents sued the minster, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, among others, demanding N500 million in damages over alleged breach of their fundamental rights.

The News Agency of Nigeria on April 15, 2025 reported that the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps filed its counter affidavit.

The NSCDC, in its counter affidavit deposed to by Goodness Akomolafe, denied all the allegations.

In the application dated and filed April 15, the civil defence said it had not violated the applicant’s fundamental human rights in any way.

Besides, the Department of State Service, another defendant, also denied allegations by the plaintiff, urging the court to dismiss the suit.

NAN reports that a legal practitioner, Abba Hikima, filed the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1749/3024 before Justice Omotosho on behalf of the vulnerable residents.

Hikima, listed as the applicant in the originating motion dated November 19, 2024, but filed November 20, 2024, said he is suing in public interest for the protection of vulnerable citizens in Nigeria.

The applicant sued Wike; IG; Director-General, Department of State Services and NSCDC as 1st to 4th respondents in his bid to stop their alleged arbitrary arrest on Abuja streets.

The lawyer also joined the Attorney-General of the Federation and Federal Government of Nigeria as 5th to 6th respondents respectively.

He is praying for an order awarding the sum of N500 million as general and exemplary damages for the violation of the fundamental rights of the affected citizens.

He prayed the court to declare that “the arbitrary arrest, detention without charges, harassment and extortion of homeless persons, scavengers, petty traders, beggars and other vulnerable Nigerians resident in the FCT, constitute a violation of their fundamental rights.

The rights, they said, are guaranteed under Sections 34, 35, 41 and 42 of the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 (as altered).

He is, therefore, seeking “an order directing the respondents to issue a public apology to the affected individuals and Nigerian citizens at large for the inhumane, arbitrary and unconstitutional treatment meted on them pursuant to the directive of the 1st respondent (Wike) dated the 22nd October, 2024.

“An order mandating the respondents to set in motion and implement immediate policies and reforms, including public education for the realisation of the fundamental human rights of vulnerable Nigerians residing in Nigeria.”

Hikima averred that on November 12, 2024, at about 11pm, on the Ahmadu Bello Way in Abuja, he sighted a motorcade of a joint task force security operatives and enforcement officers, including personnel of the military and police arresting numerous individuals perceived as homeless persons, scavengers and beggars.

He alleged that those arrested include hawkers of goods such as ice cream, sweets and biscuits; petty traders conducting lawful businesses along the roadside and persons dressed in ways reflecting their economic hardship or appearing homeless.

According to him, the individuals were forcefully apprehended, verbally harassed and subjected to physical threats in full view of all passersby, thereby creating an atmosphere of fear and intimidation.

He said he felt devastated as a human rights lawyer, and decided to trail the task force’s motorcade from a reasonable distance to Eagle Square along Shehu Shagari Way where they dropped off the victims.

