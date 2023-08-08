FIFA open office near Miami to prepare for 2026 World Cup

FIFA has opened a new 60,000 square foot office in the Floridian city of Coral Gables to prepare for its 2026 World Cup which is due to take place in the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico.

Coral Gables is around seven miles from Downtown Miami and confirms that the city is set to be a hub for FIFA.

This has seen the organisation’s website already listing it as an employment site for multiple job opportunities.

Positions include an accountant, payroll manager and a chief security officer.

“As part of ongoing preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026, set to be the largest and most exciting sporting event in the world, FIFA has opened an office in Miami,” said a FIFA spokesperson.

Miami is one of 11 American host cities for the World Cup, with fixtures set to be played in the 64,767-seat Hard Rock Stadium.

It will stage as many as five matches and Miami is also bidding to be home of the tournament’s International Broadcast Centre, Main Media Centre, and FanFest site.

The office is inside the same building as television network HBO at 396 Alhambra Circle and close to the upscale Miracle Mile shopping centre.

Miami is a possible host city for next year’s Copa América, which is set to be co-organised by the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football alongside the South American Football Confederation.

CONCACAF moved its headquarters to Miami and is located at 161 NW 6th Street.

“The opening of our new headquarters in Miami, Florida is quite significant for our CONCACAF family, not only for the support it provides to our 41 Member Associations, but what is also important, it is the evidence of how CONCACAF is moving forward,” said CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani.

“It underpins the great work we are doing across the Confederation and the journey that we have taken to grow football in this city and across the region.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is expected to relocate to Miami in the build-up to the World Cup, as he did to Doha before the tournament in Qatar last year.

FIFA predicts it will generate $11 billion (£8.6 billion/€10 billion) from 2023 to 2026 as it expands the World Cup to a 48-team format.

The organisation’s arrival in Florida coincides with 2022 World Cup-winning Argentine captain Lionel Messi signing for Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.