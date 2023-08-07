World Bank to rehabilitate dilapidated schools in Zamfara 

The World Bank-assisted Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Employment Project (AGILE AF Project) in collaboration with Zamfara Government is to construct new classrooms and rehabilitate the dilapidated education facilities in the state.

Hajiya Saadatu Abdu-Gusau, Project Coordinator in the state, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Gusau.

Abdu-Gusau, while conducting the needs assessment in some girls’ schools in the state, said the project would help improve secondary education opportunities, among girls.

“The project would construct new classrooms and rehabilitate the dilapidated ones across schools in the state within six months.

“The project would also provide Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities, teaching and learning materials with a view to making the schools functional, safe, inclusive and conducive to teaching and learning,” Abdu-Gusau said.

She commended Governor Dauda Lawal’s effort in providing all the requirements, support and cooperation to ensure the success of the project.