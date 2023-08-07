Bayelsa 2023: LP will end years of suffering- Deputy governor’s candidate

The Deputy Governorship Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Bayelsa, retired Commodore Benjamin Nathus, has assured the people of the State that the party will end their years of suffering caused by bad leadership.

Nathus spoke shortly after the governorship candidate, Udengs Eradiri, officially presented him to the state Working Committee of LP in Yenagoa.

He said he accepted to become a running mate to Eradiri, when he saw his passion and sincerity to turn the state around.

He expressed concern that Bayelsa had remained underdeveloped because of ‘cash and carry’ style of governance as well as lack of capacity and incompetence of political leaders.

He said when elected in November 11, LP would carry the people along and execute policies that would positively impact on the state’s economy.

READ ALSO:

Oyo sets up palliative committee

“I accepted to run with him to bring the plans he has for Bayelsa people to fruition. Bayelsa has suffered for this number of years without meaningful development.

“It has been cash and carry in Bayelsa. Our coming in to take over governance means we will carry people along and do things that will turn around the economy of Bayelsa”.

In his remarks, Eradiri while presenting his running mate to the party leaders, said Nathus was known for his strong military records and administrative experience.

He said the wealth of experience of Nathus was needed to make Bayelsa the true glory of all land insisting that LP would deal with the issues of pipeline vandalism by engaging the people.

Eradiri said his government would be centred around the people, get their endorsements of all policies and programmes to speed up development.

“I know that we should be able to reduce the pressure on Abuja by dealing with the issues of pipeline vandalism without all the military force and money the Federal Government is spending.

“By the time we do the engagement from the experiences that I have, we would have been able to solve the Bayelsa problems by 50 per cent.

”Once the people understand you, it will be easier to drive every developmental agenda.

“I consider myself privileged to have someone like Commodore Benjamin Nathus to accept to work with us on this ticket. When we win the election Bayelsa will begin to answer the name, the true glory of all lands”.(NAN)