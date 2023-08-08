Coup: LCCI rejects ECOWAS ultimatum, calls for peaceful resolution 

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) said the ultimatum issued by West African States (ECOWAS), to the Niger’s Military junta is hasty and ill-advised.

It however hailed the regional body’s decision to restore democratic order in the country, adjudged as one of the world’s poorest countries, affirming that dialogue would be a better tool to achieve the objectives.

The Chamber in a press release signed by its President/Chairman of Council, Asiwaju Michael Olawale-Cole recalled with pride the game-changing role ECOWAS through ECOWAS Monitoring Group (ECOMOG), led by gallant Nigerian soldiers, played decades ago.

LCCI boss further justified his stand by making reference to the caution sent by the Senate to President Bola Tinubu’s upon his request to deploy Nigerian troops to Niger.

He cited the Senate advised that Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) rejected the move, but should take other steps to reverse the coup. Olawale-Cole declared that the Lawmakers’ position is oconsistent with the Chamber’s perspective.

LCCI noted that the challenges in many spheres that the ECOWAS region face today are succinctly quite different, adding that “economic growth in the sub-region is abysmally poor in the face of high birth rate, weak productivity, manpower shortage and technological challenges”.

“The world today is more polarised and the propensity to engage in military conflict is high. In today’s world, countries’ actions, and decisions are largely driven by their strategic intents as they pursue their goals and objectives. At the Chamber, we are stressed to expose the strategic intentions and their benefits, whether in the near- or far-terms behind the inclination to apply the use of military force. In addition, the Chamber cautions that there may be certain undercurrents the ECOWAS leadership may not be aware of between the leaders and the populace in Niger.

“Currently, Nigeria has its political and economic challenges caused by insurgency by Boko Haram and weak security infrastructure. If we do not have the security paraphernalia to deal with Nigeria’s insecurity challenges, it would be detrimental to Nigerian society and economy to deploy troops to Niger. We understand the need of the Nigerian president, President Bola Tinubu as the Chairman of ECOWAS to make an impact. However, strategic dialogue would serve the purpose better. Nigerian troops should focus on solving our security problems, as this would promote trade, attract investment, and enhance economic development” Asiwaju Olawale-Cole advised.

Asiwaju Olawale-Cole said while the Chamber backs the cutting off of electricity supply to the country as one of the measures to bring the junta to its knees and to the negotiating table, it did not support any decision to deploy Nigerian troops as part of the regional military force to Niger.

“We fear such a decision may have wider geographical implications. Besides, the consequences of war, if allowed to start, are quite likely to be too expensive for the weak economies of the member-states of the ECOWAS, especially at this time. In our opinion, top-level political, consultative, and diplomatic engagements with the putschists are likely to be more effective for the needed peace in the sub-region” LCCI advised.

It therefore, urged the ECOWAS leaders to explore the amicable routes to resolve the Nigerien impasse.