Al Ahli prepare new offer for Osimhen

Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli are now readying a new, improved offer for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

Il Mattino have reported about the situation of the 24-year-old Osimhen, who is said to be now dealing on two tables.

The first one involves the new Napoli deal and the second one involves the interests from Al-Ahli, who have not given up on the player and are preparing another move after the initial one was pegged back.

READ ALSO”

FRSC goes after unlicensed drivers on Ore-Benin expressway

Kogi NDLEA Commander retires, tasks personnel on discipline, hard work

They are now willing to offer him a five-year deal worth €35 million per season, leading to Osimhen now reflecting on his future at the Partenopei.

While he is currently injured, there might be a possibility that his head might be “elsewhere” – states the report. Osimhen is now keeping the doors for the exit open.

It isn’t to suggest that he will definitely leave Napoli, who will now potentially launch a new contract offer to keep the 24-year-old at the Maradona and Osimhen could be handed a record increase in salary.

The availability of Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda is a positive for Aurelio de Laurentiis, who is prepared to reject another offer from the Middle East.