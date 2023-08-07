Kogi NDLEA Commander retires, tasks personnel on discipline, hard work

A retired National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Commander in Kogi, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdullahi, has charged the agency’s personnel to be disciplined and hardworking.

Abdullahi, who gave the charge during his retirement symposium in Lokoja Monday, said discipline and hardwork were critical to winning the war against illicit drug abuse in the country.

“I maintain and encourage discipline as part of my principles.

“Today, we are celebrating my retirement from service, my candid advice to you all still in service is to be and remain disciplined, committed, loyal, show respect and display high integrity.

“In fact, the NDLEA core values should be your guiding principles always in the discharge of your duties.

“This is because in my years of service in NDLEA, I have come to realise that the job we do in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking stem from the position of religion and serving humanity.

“The joy of saving one person from the chains of drug abuse is as good as saving that person from going to hell. We can save humanity by collectively being change agents and advocates in the drug war, ” he said.

Abdullahi said that the mandate of the agency was to cut off the illicit supply of drugs, reduce their demand as well as trail and confiscate illicit proceeds of drugs.

He noted that the danger of drug abuse was not peculiar to Nigeria as many countries had also suffered from the use of illicit drugs such as cannabis, cocaine and heroin, among others.

“If they are not direct victims, they have had vicarious experiences and could tell of someone who is grappling with the costly repercussions of drug abuse.

“In Kogi, we have faired well in the supply and demand reduction efforts with the support of government and stakeholders, including NGOs in the successes we have achieved so far,” he said.

The commander expressed gratitude to all officers, state government and other stakeholders for supporting him in executing his mandate, saying he was “bowing out of the agency today a happy and fulfilled man”.

Some stakeholders who attended the occasion, poured encomiums on Abdullahi, highlighting his good character and achievements.

Among the speakers were: the state Commissioner of Police, Onuoha Bethrand, represented by ACP Sikiru Suwara; the CEO, Chachavivi Women and Girl Child Development Foundation, Halima Sadiq; and Dr Collin Egbola of Federal University Teaching Hospital, Lokoja.

The occasion was spiced with the presentation of a Plaque and various gifts by staff of the agency and other stakeholders to the retired commander.