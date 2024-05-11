Fubara orders relocation of Assembly to Government House

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has ordered the immediate relocation of the sitting of the State House of Assembly to the Auditorium, Administration Block of the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The order was contained in the State’s official Gazette, Executive Order of the Rivers State Government 001-2023.

The gazette reads: “That On the 29th day of October 2023, a fire incident occasioned by unknown persons burnt and damaged the hallowed chambers of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“That the Hallowed Chamber of the Rivers State House of Assembly in its present state is unsafe and constitutes a threat to the lives of the staff and the Honourable members of Rivers State House of Assembly and Thus not conducive for the business and proceeding of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“That it is expedient to carry out urgent repairs, renovation, and reconstruction of the burnt and damaged chambers of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“That it is further reasonable to ensure that the business and proceedings of the Rivers State House of Assembly are not impeded and frustrated.

“NOW THEREFORE, I SIR SIMINALAYI FUBARA GSSRS, the Governor of Rivers State this 30th day of October 2023, Pursuant to the powers vested in me under the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) hereby ISSUE, ORDER, AND DIRECT that all proceedings and business of Rivers State House of Assembly shall temporarily take place at the Auditorium, Admin Block, Government House, Port Harcourt until the repairs, renovation or reconstruction of the chambers of the Rivers State House of Assembly are completed.”

Though the gazette was dated October 30, 2023, it was made public on Friday shortly after a court declared that the factional 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly are not recognised by law.

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt granted the interim injunction restraining the lawmakers, who are loyal to a former Governor of the state and now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, early on Friday.

This stemmed from an exparte order filed against the pro-Wike lawmakers by the pro-Siminialayi Fubara Speaker of the House, Victor Oko Jumbo, and three others.