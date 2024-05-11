We’re still going to arraign released journalist — FPRO

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has said that a journalist with Foundation for Investigative Journalism, Daniel Ojukwu, will be arraigned before a Federal High Court despite his freedom.

He was released by the police on Friday after spending 10 days in detention for offences yet to be made known.

Speaking in a statement he issued on Friday, Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, said: “The Nigeria Police Force hereby addresses recent developments regarding the arrest and investigation of Mr. Daniel Ojukwu, reiterating that much contrary to speculative reports, Mr. Ojukwu’s investigation is in strict compliance with legal protocols and procedures.

“Mr. Ojukwu was lawfully apprehended and detained pursuant to a valid remand warrant issued by a competent court of justice on May 2nd 2024. His initial detention in Lagos and subsequent transfer to Abuja by the FCID-National Cybercrime Centre (NCCC) aligns with standard investigative procedures undertaken by police.

“The detention of Mr. Ojukwu is linked to allegations of violating provisions of the Cybercrime Act, and other extant laws pertaining to cyber related crimes.

“These allegations stem from a report concerning financial transactions and contract execution upon which he was petitioned to the Nigeria Police for investigations.

“With our preliminary forensic investigation, and recovery of some contents generated by the suspect, Mr. Ojukwu has a case to answer and as such will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigations.

“In the same vein, the Police did not deny Mr. Ojukwu bail, as it was predicated on him meeting the conditions set for the bail.

“He has however been released upon providing a reliable surety today Friday 10th May, 2024, pending the commencement of prosecution at the Federal High Court which has jurisdiction over cyber related crimes.

“It is instructive to note that his release has no correlation with the unwarranted protest held at the Police Headquarters on 9th May, 2024, but strictly due to him meeting the bail requirements and the policy of the Force on being rule of law compliant.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains steadfast in its duty to maintain law and order, uphold justice, and safeguard the rights of all citizens.

“We urge the public and media outlets to refrain from speculations and undue media trial in order to avoid jeopardizing the legal procedures in the case.”