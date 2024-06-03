Man hacked to death at midnight in wife’s presence

A middle-aged man, Seidu Jamiu, was killed by yet-to-be-identified persons in Akungba-Akoko, Akoko South-West Local Government Area of Ondo State late on Saturday.

He was reportedly hacked to death in the presence of his wife by unknown persons who allegedly broke into his house.

Spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the murder of Jamiu to newsmen on Sunday.

The Superintendent of Police said the police were yet to identify the killers.

Odunlami-Omisanya explained that the deceased’s wife reported at the police station on Sunday morning that some people killed her husband in the midnight of Saturday.

The Police Public Relations Officer also said that no arrest had been made over the incident.

She said: “I can’t confirm that the victim’s wife killed him because it was the woman, the complainant of the incident, that reported the matter at the police station.

“We have not made any arrest, but investigation has begun into the incident.”