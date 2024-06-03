Patoranking graduates from Harvard Business School 

Nigerian singer, Patrick Okorie, popularly known as Patoranking has graduated from Harvard Business School.
Patoranking shared the news on Instagram on Sunday, posting a photo in front of the institution. .
Accompanied by Professor Anita Elberse, Patoranking proudly held up his certificate in a second slide.
Patoranking captioned the post, “Welcome the new #harvardhbs Alumnus God runs this Show…Thank You #anitaelberse”