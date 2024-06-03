Hajj 2024: NAHCON says strike won’t affect operations, gives update on airlifting

Despite the apprehension among some concerned pilgrims, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has given assurance that the ongoing nationwide strike will not affect the Hajj airlift.

The assurance was contained in a statement by the Commission’s Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, on Monday.

Usara affirmed that the strike action which was called by the organised labour and commenced on Monday, will not affect the Hajj airlift, saying that from NAHCON’s projection, all pilgrims will be transported to Saudi Arabia before June 10, 2024.

In the meantime, NAHCON has confirmed that a total of 37,102 pilgrims have been airlifted to Saudi Arabia for this year’s pilgrimage.

While noting in the statement that the figure is after 19 days of airlifting, Usara also confirmed that the number excludes officials and other Hajj industry stakeholders involved in the Hajj operations.

She indicated that the Hajj flights have been departing as planned beginning with the initial three flights per day from the day of the inaugural flight, adding that it gradually increased to a maximum of six flights daily.

Also Read:

“Currently, NAHCON runs a minimum of four flights daily to a maximum of six flights depending on the schedule. About 13, 176 pilgrims are yet to be airlifted and this number would have reduced before the end of today.

“A breakdown of the states yet to conclude the airlift shows one more flight each remaining from the following locations: Kaduna, Gombe, Borno, Zamfara, Adamawa, Kebbi, and FCT with 33 pilgrims on ground.

“All South-South states will be airlifted in one flight with seats residue yet. Taraba with a little over 1,000 pilgrims is yet to commence airlift as scheduled while Kwara, Jigawa, Niger and Sokoto are continuing with airlift of their pilgrims steadily on course” Usara disclosed.

She related that as approved in the airlift agreement, all carriers deployed the agreed number of aircraft for the exercise, adding that Max Air has provided two operational aircraft with one available as standby.