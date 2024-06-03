Sahara Group announces appointments to drive downstream transformation

Sahara Group, a leading sustainable energy and infrastructure conglomerate, is propelling transformation of its downstream business with strategic appointments, including Foluso Sobanjo as Head, Africa Downstream, and Nomnso Dike as Chief Executive Officer, Asharami Synergy Limited, a Sahara Group downstream company in Nigeria.

The new appointments were made public in a statement made available to the media on Monday by Sahara Group.

Other appointments include Yvette Selormey, as Country Manager, Asharami Energy Resources Limited, Zambia; and Yaa Serwaa Alifo, Head, Sahara Downstream, Ghana.

The newly appointed business leaders have since assumed their new roles.

Sahara Group’s downstream division has operations spanning across the entire downstream supply chain, deploying innovative technology in product procurement and trade, warehousing and storage, marketing, distribution, and retail of petroleum products across Africa.

With over 20 years’ experience in sundry leadership positions in the downstream sector, Sobanjo said he was looking forward to overseeing the next phase of Sahara’s downstream business transformation.

He said: “Sahara Group already has a formidable position as a foremost downstream business in Africa.

“For us at Sahara, the quest now is to work towards making a difference in the sector to ensure our customers across Africa have more access to seamless, reliable, accessible, and clean energy solutions.”

Dike expressed his enthusiasm and delight at the opportunity to work with all stakeholders to raise the bar and establish a robust supply chain machinery that is “transformative, reliable and sustainable”.

He said: “With over 18 years of experience as a finance and business development professional and having worked in different capacities in Sahara Group, this new phase of growth will certainly produce a new level of service excellence and smart solutions.”

Selormey, formerly, Managing Director, Sahara Downstream, Ghana, said she was looking forward to the opportunities and challenges as she steers Sahara’s operations in Zambia through Asharami Energy Resources Limited.

She stated: “We have great plans for Zambia, and we are confident that the market will experience distinctive service levels across the value chain.

“Sahara Group always seeks to bring energy to life responsibly; we shall surpass our targets all to the benefit of the good people of Zambia.”

According to Alifo, a product of the prestigious Sahara Graduate Management Trainee Programme, taking over the reins of the downstream business in Ghana is a “huge platform”, given the successes and unique pedigree Sahara has in Ghana.

“I draw inspiration from the fact that we have the most excellent professionals in Ghana’s oil and Gas industry here at Sahara and I know we will achieve greater things and give the market a breath of fresh experiences,” she added.

Bethel Obioma, Head, Corporate Communications, said the appointments are indicative of the unique array of talent in Sahara Group that drives organic growth into sundry leadership positions.

Obioma said Sahara Group’s sustainable future model has seen employees rise from entry levels to serve in various capacities and markets as business leaders.

He said: “Sahara offers you a career path that can launch you into different roles across our businesses in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

“Our downstream business in Africa is set for a journey into the new dispensation of bespoke energy solutions that will spur economic growth and development across the continent.”

Sahara Group’s downstream business is known for its commitment to ensuring global quality, health, safety, and environmental sustainability.

Asharami Synergy in Nigeria is a recipient of three certifications from the International Organization for Standardization.

The certifications include the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System, ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System, and ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management System.