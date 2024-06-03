Real Madrid confirm Kylian Mbappe deal

Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer, with the France international penning a five-year contract at Bernabeu.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed that a deal has been in place since February, with Mbappe running down his contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Real Madrid had wanted to wait until after the 2024 Champions League final before announcing the acquisition of Mbappe, who has moved to the Spanish capital on a free transfer.

Los Blancos confirmed, via a statement on their official website, that Mbappe has agreed a contract until the summer of 2029.

“Real Madrid CF and Kylian Mbappe have reached an agreement whereby he will be a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons,” revealed the La Liga and European champions on Monday night.

Also Read:

The France international will allegedly receive in excess of €100m (£85.2m) as a signing bonus, while he is also expected to become the best-paid player in the Spanish capital.

Mbappe scored 44 goals and registered 10 assists in 48 appearances for PSG during the 2023-24 campaign, while he has left the club having managed 256 goals and 108 assists in 308 appearances.

The forward will represent France at this summer’s European Championship before linking up with Real Madrid for pre-season.

Mbappe will move to a club that won a La Liga and Champions League double during the 2023-24 campaign, with the European Cup secured courtesy of a 2-0 success over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Mbappe’s arrival could see Real Madrid change formation next season

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti is widely expected to revert back to a 4-3-3 formation next season, with Mbappe set to feature alongside Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in the final third of the field.

Both Vinicius and Rodrygo have been linked with moves away from Bernabeu, but it is highly unlikely that either player will depart during the summer transfer window.

Toni Kroos’s retirement is instead expected to see Jude Bellingham drop back into central midfield, with Vinicius and Rodrygo playing off the wings and Mbappe going through the middle.

There had been Saudi Arabian and Premier League interest in Mbappe, but Real Madrid were always the favourites to secure his signature.

Despite not paying a transfer fee, it will still be one of the biggest deals of all time once the signing-on fee and wages over the five years have been added up.