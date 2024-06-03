Real Madrid sign Mbappé for five years

Real Madrid, on Monday, announced the signing of French superstar, Kylian Mbappé.

The Spanish giants and the 25-year-old forward have reached an agreement that will see him wearing the iconic white jersey for the next five seasons.

The official statement from Real Madrid read, “Official statement. 03/06/2024 Real Madrid C.F. and Kylian Mbappé have reached an agreement whereby he will be a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons.”

According to reports from Le Parisien, a Spanish media outlet, Mbappé, widely regarded as one of the best finishers in the world, will initially wear the number 9 shirt at Real Madrid.

However, the report further revealed, “Kylian Mbappé will wear the number 9 shirt during his first season with Real Madrid. He will then recover the number 10 shirt from Luka Modrić when the Croatian leaves in 2025.”

Earlier, Mbappé removed his former club, Paris Saint-Germain, from his bio on Instagram, confirming his departure from the team.