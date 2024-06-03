How Nigeria swept West/Central Africa’s Public Speaking Championship

It was a glorious day for Nigeria as Benjamin Wayo and Elizabeth Ebele Elue, both from Nigeria, achieved a resounding victory, claiming the top two spots at the 2024 Toastmasters District Championship of Public Speaking Contest.

This triumph marks a milestone for Nigeria and the Toastmasters community in West Africa.

The annual conference of District 94, held at the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja from May 22 to 25, brought together members of Toastmasters International from across West and Central Africa. The event featured educational sessions, a keynote address by former Nigerian ambassador to Greece, Nimi Akinkugbe, and the highly anticipated District Championship of Public Speaking contest.

Benjamin Wayo, a veterinary doctor, emerged as the first-place winner, with Elizabeth Ebele Elue, a banker, securing the second position. Wayo expressed his gratitude for the support he received, stating, “This contest will probably be the most challenging I have ever gone through… I am simply grateful.” The victory marks Wayo’s third District Championship title, having previously won in 2019 and 2020.

This triumph marks Benjamin Wayo’s third District Championship title in Public Speaking, a remarkable feat that solidifies his reputation as an exceptional orator. He previously won the title in 2019 in Bamako, Mali, and again in 2020, in a virtual District Contest. With this victory, Wayo advances to the Region Quarterfinals, where the top performers will secure a spot in the semifinals. The ultimate goal is a coveted place in the World Championship of Public Speaking, scheduled for August 2024 in California, where the world’s best speakers will gather to showcase their skills.

Also Read:

Toastmasters International, a nonprofit organization founded in 1924, aims to build confidence and public speaking skills through its global network of clubs. With over 7 million individuals empowered worldwide, the organization has established a strong presence in Nigeria, with over 40 clubs and 800 members.

Records indicate that Toastmasters International has been dedicated to empowering individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, the organization has reached a milestone of over 7 million individuals worldwide. With a strong global presence, Toastmasters has approximately 270,000 members in more than 14,200 clubs across 148 countries.

The winners of the District Contest will proceed to the Region Quarterfinals, with the opportunity to advance to the semifinals and potentially participate in the World Championship of Public Speaking in California, August 2024.