Breaking: Former Super Eagles Coach Christian Chukwu is dead

A former Coach of the Super Eagles, Christian Chukwu, is dead, Vanguard Newspaper is reporting.

Chukwu, popularly known as Chairman, was the captain of the then Green Eagles, now known as Super Eagles, when it won the African Nations Cup in 1980.

Vanguard reported that Chuwkwu, who also played for Rangers International of Enugu, died in the early hours of Saturday (today).

He was 74.

As at the time of filing this report, Vanguard said details of his death were not yet available.

