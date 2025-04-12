Edo: Private school owners protest 400% hike in tax

Private school owners in Edo State on Friday staged a peaceful protest in Benin over what they described as an “alarming increase” in personal income taxes imposed by the state government.

Operating under the aegis of the Coalition of Associations of Private Schools (CAPS), the school proprietors, carrying placards and banners, gathered at the Ministry of Education to register their grievances.

CAPS comprises the Association of Private School Owners of Nigeria (APSON), Association of Formidable Education Development (AFED), National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), and Association of Islamic Model Schools.

The protesters urged the government to reverse a hike they said ranged from 200 to 400 percent, describing it as punitive and unsustainable.

Dr. Ohis-Olakhe Emmanuel, Chairman of the coalition and leader of the protest, said the group had exhausted all avenues for dialogue before resorting to the demonstration.

Emmanuel said: “Private schools not only complement government efforts in the education sector, but are also major employers of labour.

“With this increase, over 300,000 teachers are at risk of losing their jobs, not to mention the many vendors and service providers who relied on schools for their livelihoods.”

He criticised the method of tax computation, which he said was based on a per-student estimate of N30,000 to N35,000 in spite of the fact that most schools were charging far less.

He stressed that taxes should be based on profit, not gross income, considering operational expenses.

Dr. Austin Igbasan, Secretary of the coalition, warned that the tax increase would trigger a ripple effect, including school closures, job losses, and a rise in the number of out-of-school children, particularly among low-income families.

Echoing these concerns, Oladele Ogundele, Secretary of AFED, called for a harmonised tax regime for school proprietors.

Ogundele listed multiple levies imposed on schools, including personal income tax, PAYE for staff, renewal fees, environmental and health certificates, signage fees, and tenement rates.

He added: “Education is a social service and should be supported, not taxed into extinction.

“The Nigerian Constitution and the Universal Basic Education Act emphasise free and compulsory education.

“This level of taxation contradicts that principle.”

Responding, the Edo State Commissioner for Education, Paddy Iyamu, assured the protesters that the government would review their demands.

Iyamu promised to convene a meeting with the Edo State Internal Revenue Service (EIRS) to address the concerns raised.

“Taxes are necessary for the government to meet its obligations, but we will ensure schools are not overburdened,” he said.

He also urged schools falling short of minimum standards to take corrective steps, warning that the government would soon begin strict enforcement actions.

