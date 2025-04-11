From Lagos to Cannes 2025: ‘My Father’s Shadow’

The spotlight is shining brightly on the vibrant Nigerian film industry as it proudly presents: “My Father’s Shadow,” a groundbreaking film from Lagos State that will make its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this May.

Written by Wale Davies, produced by Funmbi Ogunbanwo (Nigeria) and Rachel Dargavel (UK); Directed and Co- written by the acclaimed filmmaker, Akinola Davies Jr, this compelling drama showcases the rich culture and storytelling prowess of Nigeria, having been filmed in the bustling heart of Lagos.

“My Father’s Shadow” tells the poignant story of the aftermath of the 1993 presidential election, exploring themes of family, identity, and the complexities of father-son relationships.

The film stars a talented cast, including Sope Dirisu, who delivered powerful performances that resonate with audiences across the globe.

The film will debut on the iconic Cannes red carpet, attracting international media attention and showcasing Nigerian talent on a global stage.

As one of the first Nigerian films to premiere at Cannes, “My Father’s Shadow” emphasises the importance of diverse narratives in cinema and the role of film as a bridge between cultures.

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, who is known for his passion and commitment to developing and promoting entertainment in the State, applauded the success of the film at international level.

The Lagos State Film and Video Board with the support of Governor Sanwo-Olu and the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture is proud to support this production which highlights the growing influence of Nollywood within the global film landscape.

Lagos residents, particularly and members of the public, are enjoined not to miss the chance to witness a remarkable story unfold on one of the world’s most esteemed film stages, a statement by the Lagos State Government on Friday said.

It added: “Mark your calendars for the premiere of ‘My Father’s Shadow’ at Cannes 2025 and be part of a cinematic journey that celebrates the essence of Lagos and the power of storytelling.

