Are you being gaslighted? Five signs you can’t ignore, by Jacob Iroko

Have you ever had a conversation where, by the end of it, you felt like you were losing your mind? Maybe you were sure of something, but after talking with someone, you started questioning yourself—like: Did that really happen? Am I overreacting? If so, you might be dealing with gaslighting.

Gaslighting is more common than we think, and it happens when someone makes you doubt your reality—your thoughts, feelings, even your memories. It can happen in relationships, at work, or in friendships, and it’s a way for someone to gain control or power over you.

What Gaslighting Looks Like

If you’re wondering what this manipulation actually feels like in the moment, here are some common tactics gaslighters use:

• Denial: They act like certain conversations or promises never happened, leaving you questioning your memory.

• Blame-shifting: They make you feel responsible for *their* bad behavior, turning the situation around on you.

• Minimisation: They downplay what they did, making you feel like you’re “overreacting.”

• Projection: They accuse you of the very things they’re doing—classic deflection: accusing you of the very thing they’re guilty of to avoid accountability.

• Emotional manipulation: Whether it’s guilt trips, anger, or playing the victim, they use your emotions against you to control the situation.

How to Know If You’re Being Gaslighted

It’s not always easy to spot gaslighting, but there are some telltale signs. You might:

• Feel confused and unsure about your own thoughts or feelings

• Start second-guessing yourself constantly

• Feel trapped in a situation where you can’t seem to win

• Experience mental fog and disorientation, making it hard to trust your own memory or judgment.

What You Can Do

If this sounds familiar, the first step is to trust yourself. Start paying attention to those gut feelings. Don’t brush off that nagging sense that something isn’t right.

Talking to someone you trust—a friend, family member, or even a professional—can help you get clarity and support.

Gaslighting thrives in silence, but the more you recognise it, the more power you take back. Stay tuned for our next newsletter, where we’ll talk about how to rebuild your confidence and regain control.

You’re not alone in this!

