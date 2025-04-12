Sanwo-Olu mourns ex-Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu 

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the death of former Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu, as a great loss to Nigeria.

Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke in a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile

He mourned the passing of Chukwu, saying the Captain of the Green Eagles, who won the African Nations Cup in 1980, was a legend.

The Governor described the death of the national icon who served as both player and coach to the national team as a painful loss to the nation, particularly to football lovers.

He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the Chukwu family, the Enugu State Government and the Nigerian football federation on the passing of the ex-player of Enugu Rangers.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said Chukwu, popularly known as ‘Chairman’, would be sorely missed. He therefore urged his family, friends, colleagues and football fans to take the death of the former coach of the Kenya national team as an act of God.

He said: “The death of Christian Chukwu is a painful loss to the country. Nigeria has lost a legend and national icon. He was one of the best Nigerian players and coaches in football history.

“He served Nigeria passionately as Captain of the national team, then known as the Green Eagles, between 1974 and 1980. He made history as the first Nigerian captain to lift the African Nations Cup trophy after a 3–0 victory over Algeria in the final of the 1980 tournament.

“Christian Chukwu also coached the Super Eagles and later General Manager and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rangers International F.C., which he once played for. He was also a one-time coach of the Kenya national team.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu prayed to God for eternal peace for the late Christian Chukwu and for Him to grant the family, friends and football fans the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

