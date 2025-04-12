2027: Details of agreement reached by Atiku, Obi, others

The alliance being put together ahead of the 2027 general election has seen the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party in the 2023 polls, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, and others reach an agreement.

The Eagle Online learnt on Friday that part of the agreement reached was that Abubakar as president in 2027 will do only one term.

It was further learnt that Obi, a former two-term governor of Anambra State will serve as the vice president and then run for the presidency in 2031 when Abubakar would have concluded his single term.

In this analysis on the YouTube Channel of The Eagle Online, The Eagle Online Nigeria, the Managing Director of the publication, Dotun Oladipo, provides insight into the thinking, parties that could be used as platform, and moves already made and to be made by the political gladiators.

Here is the link to the programme: "Talking Politics and Other Issues With Dotun Oladipo,":

