NASPRI introduces AI in information management, fact checking

The Acting Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information (NASPRI), Lieutenant Colonel Adamu Ngulde, has disclosed to the participants of Strategic Communication Course to prepare to further enhance their knowledge on Artificial Intelligence in Information Management and Fact Checking as part of the courses lined up for their training.

The Acting Commandant of NASPRI made this known on Friday during the inauguration ceremony of the second quarter courses 2025.

The event was held at the Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja auditorium at the Muhammadu Buhari Cantonment, Giri, Abuja.

Ngulde further stated that the school is collaborating with the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, University of Abuja and Prof. Ishaq Oyebisi Oyefolahan, Research Professor, Africa Centre of Excellence on Technology Enhanced Learning (ACETEL), to train them on current trends in the field of Strategic Communication.

He also said that in modern public relations, Strategic Communication is essential for aligning military messaging and narratives with national interest, managing public perception, and countering misinformation in both peace and conflict situations.

Similarly, he also reminded students of A1 Photojournalism Course of the vital role photographs play in documenting military activities, telling authentic visual stories that shape public trust, and boost morale, while graphic design and printing ensures that communication materials are not only informative but also visually compelling and professionally delivered.

He assured them that NASPRI will provide a well package training for all students in line with their various courses.

Ngulde expressed gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, for his unwavering support to the Directorate of Army Public Relations and NASPRI, which has been instrumental in sustaining the standard the school upheld today.

He also extended appreciation to the Commander, Training and Doctrine Command of the Nigerian Army, Major General Kelvin Aligbe, and Chief of Training (Army), Major General AS Ndalolo, for their continuous guidance and support throughout the training year.

Earlier, the Acting Chief Instructor of the school, Major Tonye Wenke, while reading out the course expectations, stated that courses are prerequisite for career progression and service delivery and the students are therefore expected to meet up with the training objectives of the school as they will be tutored in many subjects to equip them with the skills in handling the 5th Generation Warfare, which is information based.

He admonished them to settle down quickly and ensure that they put themselves in the right frame of mind to effectively key into the training activities earmarked for the courses.

Major Wenke also reminded the students on the need to acquaint themselves with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of NASPRI and exhibit the highest standard of discipline required of military personnel as all acts of indiscipline will not be tolerated.

A total of 76 students assembled for the second quarter 2025 courses comprising of 16 Senior Officers for the Strategic Communication Course, A1 photojournalism, and X3 Graphics Design and Printing.

