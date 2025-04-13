Close Menu
US issues new visa interview requirements for Nigerians

The Eagle Online

The United States of America has issued new visa requirements for Nigerians.

The new visa requirements were made public in a statement issued on Friday by the United States Mission in Nigeria on its website.

According to the statement, the new requirements take effect on April 22, 2025.

The statement said: New Requirement for Visa Interviews: Starting April 22, 2025, all visa applicants in Abuja and Lagos must bring a DS-160 visa application form with a confirmation/barcode number (starting with AA and followed by 00 – two zeroes) that matches the one used to make their appointment online. You also must make your appointment in the location you selected when filling out your DS-160.

Matching Barcode Numbers: If the confirmation/barcode number on your DS-160 form does not match the one you used to book your appointment, you will not be allowed to enter the Consular Section or attend your visa interview.

Double-Check Your Information: At least two weeks before your interview, please double-check that the barcode number on your DS-160 form matches the one you used to schedule your appointment. You cannot reuse a DS-160 from a previous application.

Correcting DS-160 Barcode: If your DS-160 barcode is incorrect, you must log into your AVITS account at at least 10 days before your appointment to create a support ticket requesting correction of your barcode number.

Rescheduling Appointments: If you are turned away from your appointment because your barcode numbers do not match, once you correct the problem, you will need to book a new appointment to proceed with your visa application. You may book a new appointment by logging into your AVITS account at If your visa fee has expired, you may have to pay a new fee before booking.

Contact Us for Help: If you have any questions or need help, please contact the visa call center for assistance.

+234 2013438900 or +1 734 418 2395 (from the U.S.)

nigeria@usvisaappt.com; or through the ChatBot and Click-To-Talk features embedded on the AVITS website.

