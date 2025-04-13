US issues new visa interview requirements for Nigerians

The United States of America has issued new visa requirements for Nigerians.
The new visa requirements were made public in a statement issued on Friday by the United States Mission in Nigeria on its website.
According to the statement, the new requirements take effect on April 22, 2025.
The statement said: New Requirement for Visa Interviews: Starting April 22, 2025, all visa applicants in Abuja and Lagos must bring a DS-160 visa application form with a confirmation/barcode number (starting with AA and followed by 00 – two zeroes) that matches the one used to make their appointment online. You also must make your appointment in the location you selected when filling out your DS-160.
Matching Barcode Numbers: If the confirmation/barcode number on your DS-160 form does not match the one you used to book your appointment, you will not be allowed to enter the Consular Section or attend your visa interview.
Double-Check Your Information: At least two weeks before your interview, please double-check that the barcode number on your DS-160 form matches the one you used to schedule your appointment. You cannot reuse a DS-160 from a previous application.
Correcting DS-160 Barcode: If your DS-160 barcode is incorrect, you must log into your AVITS account at at least 10 days before your appointment to create a support ticket requesting correction of your barcode number.
Rescheduling Appointments: If you are turned away from your appointment because your barcode numbers do not match, once you correct the problem, you will need to book a new appointment to proceed with your visa application. You may book a new appointment by logging into your AVITS account at If your visa fee has expired, you may have to pay a new fee before booking.
Contact Us for Help: If you have any questions or need help, please contact the visa call center for assistance.
+234 2013438900 or +1 734 418 2395 (from the U.S.)
nigeria@usvisaappt.com; or through the ChatBot and Click-To-Talk features embedded on the AVITS website.