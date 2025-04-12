Odegbami mourns legendary Captain Christian Chukwu

Segun Odegbami, a former player of Nigeria’s Green Eagles, on Saturday mourned the death of his close friend and teammate, Christian Chukwu.

Chukwu, who captained Nigeria’s national football team during a golden era, passed away early Saturday morning, Odegbami confirmed in an emotional tribute.

In a heartfelt message to the News Agency of Nigeria titled ‘My Chairman Has Passed On,’ Odegbami described Chukwu as not only a great leader but also a dear personal friend.

“He was my teammate, my captain, my brother. Christian was one of the finest footballers Nigeria has ever produced,” Odegbami stated in his message.

NAN reports that Chukwu, born on January 4, 1951, was affectionately known as “Mr Chairman” throughout his playing and coaching career.

He served as captain of the Nigerian national team, then known as the Green Eagles, from 1974 until 1980, a period of steady growth.

Chukwu led Nigeria to several memorable achievements, including its first-ever Africa Cup of Nations victory in 1980.

He had also featured prominently in Nigeria’s 1976 and 1978 Nations Cup campaigns, helping the team to two runners-up finishes.

As a tough, intelligent defender, Chukwu earned respect both on and off the pitch for his leadership and discipline.

In 1980, he became the first Nigerian captain to lift the African Nations Cup trophy, after a resounding 3–0 win over Algeria.

His performance in the tournament and his leadership qualities left a lasting legacy in Nigerian football history.

Following his retirement, Chukwu turned to coaching, bringing the same passion and commitment to the technical bench.

In October 1998, he was appointed as head coach of Kenya’s national football team, earning plaudits for his tactical knowledge.

He later returned to manage Nigeria between 2003 and 2005, guiding the team to the semi-finals of the 2004 Nations Cup in Tunisia.

Odegbami’s tribute continued: “I just received the news that between 9:00 and 10:00 this morning, ‘Chairman’ Christian Chukwu, MFR, has passed on.”

He added: “He was a true icon — former captain, coach, and one of Nigeria’s greatest footballing sons.”

The news was relayed to Odegbami by another teammate, Emmanuel Okala, MON, whom he referred to by the nickname ‘Babuje’.

Odegbami expressed his sorrow: “It’s a huge loss to the football community. May ‘Onyim’ find peace with our Creator in heaven.”

He also extended his condolences: “May God console his family, friends, and all those who were touched by his greatness.”

Chukwu’s contribution to Nigerian football, both as a player and coach, will remain etched in the hearts of fans across generations.

His passing marks the end of an era and the loss of a true national sporting treasure.

