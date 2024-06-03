Implementing Renewed Hope Agenda, our priority – NDDC Boss

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, has assured that the Commission will not relent in implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the benefit of Nigeria and the Niger Delta region in particular.

Ogbuku spoke during a visit of the All Progressive Congress, National Vice Chairman, South South Zone, Chief Victor Giadom to his office in Port Harcourt.

Giadom led other National Working Committee Members of the party to pay a courtesy visit to the NDDC Executive Management Team at the Commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt.

He told the delegation, which included the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, that the NDDC was resolute in implementing the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, adding that the Commission remained unwavering in its commitment to make Mr President proud through the execution of people-oriented projects and programmes.

Ogbuku noted that the NDDC had in the last two weeks inaugurated five mega projects across the nine states of the Niger Delta region.

He listed the projects as: “The 25.7-kilometre Ogbia-Nembe Road, which creates a road link to the ancient city of Nembe, for the first time in history and was executed in partnership with Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC.

“We also commissioned the 132KV Transmission Line and I32KV/33KV electricity substation at Okitipupa to serve over 2,000 communities in the southern part of Ondo State. Similarly, we inaugurated another 1×15 MVA 33/11 KVA injection substation in Amufi, Edo State.

“In Akwa Ibom State, we commissioned the 600-meter Ibeno Bridge and the 6.87-kilometre Iko-Atabrikang-Opolom-IwuoAchang Road in Ibeno Local Government Area. The N10 billion virgin road project links 20 communities, hitherto separated by the Qua Iboe River.

“In Abia State, we commissioned the Obehie to Oke Ikpe-road reconstructed at a cost of N3.5 billion. The nine-kilometre road restores the road link between Rivers and Akwa Ibom states.”

Ogbuku said further: “I was excited to see that the party in Government is interested in seeing how government policies are being implemented in an agency like ours.

“We have also built thousands of solar-powered electricity projects across the region, which have undoubtedly lit up the skyline of the Region.”

Speaking earlier, the APC National Vice Chairman, South-South Zone, Chief Victor Giadom, said the party was delighted by the achievements of the NDDC under the leadership of the Board Chairman, Chiedu Ebie and the MD/CEO, Dr Ogbuku.

He declared: “As the Chairman of the APC Working Committee, South- South Zone, I want to commend the NDDC Board and Management for the series of commissioning done so far and its good impact in the lives of the Niger Delta people.

“We are here to build synergy with NDDC and get first-hand information to be in a good position to tell the entire world what NDDC is doing and also advice the board members to work in peace and harmony to bring sustainable development to the region.”