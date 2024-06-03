Osimhen expects Arsenal transfer move

Victor Osimhen believes that Arsenal will come calling in the summer transfer window as clubs weigh up a move for the Napoli star.

The Nigerian striker, 25, is expected to leave Naples this summer after hinting that he had “made a decision on his next step” back in January.

Osimhen, who fired Napoli to the Serie A title last term, is believed to have Premier League suitors – and the prolific forward is expecting to receive an approach from Arsenal in the coming weeks.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport have outlined that Osimhen believes Arsenal will make contact given their desire to a sign a striker this summer, although the Gunners have not yet registered an interest in the player.

It’s expected that Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis will demand that any interested party pays the €130 million (£110.7m) release clause written into Osimhen’s contract, despite recent talks over a potential swap deal with Chelsea.

The Blues were willing to offer Romelu Lukaku in exchange for Osimhen’s services, however, negotiations have since fallen through.

While Osimhen is expecting an approach from Arsenal, the report goes on to outline that the Napoli ace would also welcome offers from Saudi Arabia should any ambitious clubs make an attempt to lure him to the Saudi Pro League.

Mirror Football revealed earlier this week that Red Bull Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, 21, has been identified as a top target by Arsenal ahead of the summer transfer window and that the Slovenia international wants to join the Gunners.