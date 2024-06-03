Dominican Republic 2024: Flamingos set to fly into Monrovia

The delegation of Nigeria’s U17 girls, Flamingos, will fly into the Liberian capital, Monrovia, on Thursday ahead of Sunday’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup final qualifying fixture, first leg encounter against their Liberian counterparts.

To reach this stage, the 2022 World Cup bronze medallists dispatched their counterparts from Central African Republic and Burkina Faso with high-goal margins.

Central African Republic fell by a dozen goals on aggregate while the Burkinabe girls were routed 7-1.

Liberia, who ejected Senegal from the race, face an uphill task against the nimble-footed Nigerian girls with Coach Bankole Olowookere insisting that the Flamingos are determined to be in the Dominican Republic to have the opportunity to challenge for the trophy this time around.

Sunday’s match has been slated for the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex at Paynesville – the same venue where the Super Eagles defeated the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone last year to qualify for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations.