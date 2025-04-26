Truck plunges from Lagos bridge, lands on commercial buses + Video, photos

A truck in the early hours of Saturday plunged from the Pen Cinema Bridge in Agege area of Lagos State, landing on two commercial buses.

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority rescued the severely-injured driver whose truck plunged from the bridge.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

The statement was signed by Taofiq Adebayo, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA.

According to Bakare-Oki, the accident occurred on Saturday on Old Abeokuta Road, Agege, and involved a fully-laden truck with registration number GGE 624 Y and two painted commercial Volkswagen buses.

He said that LASTMA officers responded swiftly and successfully extricated the severely-injured driver and immediately entrusted him to officers of the Elere Police Division.

He added that the driver was subsequently conveyed to the General Hospital, Ile-Epo for urgent medical intervention.

He said: “Preliminary inquiries suggest that the truck driver, who suffered grievous fractures to both hands, lost control of the vehicle while navigating the Pen Cinema Bridge.

“Consequently, the truck plunged from the bridge, landing upon the two commercial buses stationed beneath.”

The LASTMA boss said that in a bid to safeguard other road users and forestall secondary incidents, the authority’s personnel swiftly secured the accident site by cordoning off the area and diverting vehicular traffic.

Bakare-Oki added: “Thereafter, operatives of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority Response Unit expeditiously cleared the wreckage, thereby restoring unimpeded traffic flow along the axis.”

He implored motorists, particularly truck operators, to exhibit heightened vigilance and circumspection, especially with the onset of the rainy season.

He urged strict compliance with road safety protocols, and urged drivers to use the newly-installed speed-limiting devices, a measure strategically deployed to mitigate accidents and promote collective road safety.

He wished the driver rapid and full recovery.

“For prompt traffic assistance or to engage the services of LASTMA officers on any Lagos thoroughfare, kindly contact the agency’s toll-free hotline: 0800 00 527 862,” he said.

