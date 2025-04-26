Akwa Ibom: Police arrest 72-year-old man, recover firearms

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested a 72-year-old man, Monday Okoko, and recovered firearms from his residence in Ikot Ekpene, Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of the state.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Timfon John, the command’s spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement issued in Uyo on Saturday.

John said that the command successfully busted the armoury of the suspect at about 5:15am on Saturday in his residence and recovered the firearms.

“A joint operation led by the operatives of the command resulted in the arrest of one Monday Okoko, a 72-year-old man,” she said, adding that a subsequent search of the suspect’s residence and premises led to the recovery of one locally made revolver pistol and one cut-to-size locally made pistol from his armoury.

Other weapons recovered included one single-barrel locally fabricated gun, one LAR locally fabricated gun, five dane guns, gun powder, and Borries ammunition.

John said the command has commenced investigation into the matter “to arrest members of the gang using the arms to terrorise the state”.

