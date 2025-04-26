2027: Rivers PDP National Assembly Caucus endorses Tinubu, hails Wike

Members of the Caucus of the Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party Caucus National Assembly have declared their support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The members said this in a statement they all signed, which was read to newsmen on their behalf by Senator Barry Mpigi on Saturday.

The caucus, comprising two Senators and seven Members of the House of Representatives, said at the news briefing in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, that their position is based on the visible successes of Tinubu’s agenda, which they described as “working and on course”.

The nine Rivers caucus members are Senator Barry Mpigi, Senator Allwell Onyesoh, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Dekor, Hon. Solomon Bob, Hon. Felix Nwaeke, Hon. Kelechi Nwogu, Hon. Cyril Hart, Hon. Victor Obuzor, and Hon. Blessing Amadi.

They called on those aspiring to contest for the country’s number one position in the next general election to shelve their ambitions.

The caucus lauded Tinubu’s economic policies, saying they are aimed at repositioning the country’s ailing economy.

The statement said: “We, the members of the National Assembly from Rivers State, comprising Senators and Members of the House of Representatives, extend our heartfelt

gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his trust and confidence in our leader, His Excellency Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, following his appointment as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. We are gladdened by the President’s public acknowledgement and commendation of the exceptional performance of the Minister of FCT, whom he described as the ‘Master of Infrastructure.

“Now, having carefully reviewed the President’s economic policies which are targeted at repositioning our once moribund economy through his Renewed Hope Agenda, and taking into account the massive rot and decadence he inherited on the 29th of May, 2023—including our unenviable debt profile and the terrible inflationary figures occasioned by the printing of N22.7 trillion by the Central Bank of Nigeria through Ways and Means overdraft for the Federal Government between 2015 and 2023 under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“And the near-absence of critical infrastructure to support food production, we have come to the conclusion that the President’s economic plan is the surest way out of our country’s social and economic morass. Further, our assessment is firm that the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda is very much on track with already visible results and a credible basis that offers greater improvement in the economic well-being of Nigerians if given the necessary time. Still, we are convinced that the declining inflation figures, the substantial reduction in our foreign debt profile, and an IMF-backed promising growth figure all bode well for the economy in the years ahead.”

