FG pleads, urges labour unions to resume minimum wage negotiations

The Federal Government has called on labour unions to continue negotiations regarding the new minimum wage.

The appeal was issued by Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, on Monday.

The minister made the appeal at a press conference in Abuja, emphasising the government’s commitment to achieving a peaceful and mutually beneficial outcome.

Idris highlighted the recent efforts by both the National Assembly and the government to engage with the Labour unions.

He reiterated FG’s openness to dialogue, stressing the importance of a collaborative approach.

“We will continue to engage and continue to make ourselves very available in the context of these negotiations on behalf of the Nigerian people.

“Let me make it clear that we are not opponents on this negotiating table. We are united by the fact that we want the best for the Federal Republic of Nigeria and all 200 million citizens of the country,” Idris stated.

He underscored the need for a balanced and realistic resolution, noting the significant implications of labour’s current proposal.

The labour unions proposed a new minimum wage of N494,000, a 1,547 per cent increase from the current wage.

According to Idris, this would result in an annual wage bill of N9.5 trillion for the Federal Government alone, not accounting for additional costs to state governments and private sector employers.

Such an increase, Idris warned, could cripple the economy and lead to massive job losses.

The government has also pointed to other measures aimed at alleviating economic pressures on Nigerians, such as the National Consumer Credit Scheme and the Nigerian Education Loan Fund.

Idris emphasised that relief for Nigerians should not only come through increased wages but also through efforts to reduce the cost of living and ensure more disposable income.

The Nigeria Labour Congress on Friday declared a nationwide indefinite strike starting at midnight on Sunday, June 2, 2024, due to the Federal Government’s refusal to increase the proposed minimum wage above N60,000.

The President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, announced the strike following failed negotiations between the government and organised labour.

Despite the government’s final offer of N60,000, which included a recent increase from an initial N57,000, the labour unions found the proposal insufficient.

At the meeting, labour revised its demand, reducing it by N3,000 from the initial N497,000 proposed last week, setting the new proposal at N494,000.

Despite this concession, the negotiations remained deadlocked as the government maintained its offer of N60,000, leading to the declaration of a nationwide indefinite strike.

On Monday, many unions shut their workplaces to comply with the directive of the two labour unions to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike.