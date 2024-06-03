Medical doctors in Yobe shun NLC strike

The Yobe chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association has dissociated itself from the ongoing nationwide strike embarked on by the Nigerian Labour Congress.

The association’s Chairman, Dr Abubakar Mala, told newsmen in Damaturu on Monday.

He said that the state’s NMA is not part of the strike and will continue to provide medical services to patients.

He said, “We are not joining the NLC strike , we are fully attending to patients, our clinics are open, and we have been in the surgery theatre and everywhere, attending to the sick.”

Also Read:

Mala added that the NMA’s decision to distance itself from the strike was to ensure uninterrupted medical attention to residents.

He, therefore, urged residents to go to the hospital to access care as doctors, nurses and other health workers are available to attend to them.