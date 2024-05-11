Man dies in Lagos tunnel after five days of search and rescue

The Lagos State Emergency Management Authority has confirmed the death of a man trapped in an underground tunnel for five days around the Onipanu area of the state.

LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed this on Friday in a statement he issued.

He said the man was rescued dead on Friday evening.

Oke-Osanyintolu said: “After five days of painstaking, tedious and energy sapping operation, the team remained determined and focused on the rescue operation.

“At about 5:53pm on Friday, May 10, the victim was recovered dead from the underground drainage and tunnel.

“The recovered body was immediately bagged by the agency’s officials and handed over to LAMATA Drain Ducks.”

NAN reports that the agency had received a distress call from residents and bystanders at Onipanu Bus Stop regarding a drain duck man working for Lagos State Metropolitan Transportation Agency who got trapped in the underground tunnel.

Information gathered revealed that the deceased, Tajudeen Amololo, 59, got trapped in an attempt to clear a blocked portion of the underground drainage to allow free flow of drainage water.